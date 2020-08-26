Jefferies Financial Group Comments on KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KGDEY)

KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now expects that the company will earn ($0.85) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

KGDEY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. HSBC cut shares of KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR stock opened at $291.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 183.44 and a beta of 0.07. KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR has a 12-month low of $221.83 and a 12-month high of $291.67.

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells enterprise management software products. The company operates through ERP Business, Cloud Services Business, and Others segments. The ERP Business segment is involved in the sale and implementation of enterprise management software; provision of other related services; sale of hardware related services to enterprise management software arrangements; and sale of middleware software.

