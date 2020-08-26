Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $27.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Shares of URBN opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -520.00 and a beta of 1.30. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $31.41.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $803.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.64 million. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,501 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $230,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,870,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $89,346,000 after acquiring an additional 91,664 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 12.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,598,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,202,000 after buying an additional 599,759 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,085,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,942,000 after buying an additional 131,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,321,000 after buying an additional 67,883 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,553,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,651,000 after buying an additional 82,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.