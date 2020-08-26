Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA)

NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NuCana in a research report issued on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.21). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NuCana’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.59) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get NuCana alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NuCana from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of NuCana from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Cowen restated an “average” rating on shares of NuCana in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of NuCana in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Shares of NuCana stock opened at $5.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.64. NuCana has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a current ratio of 8.99.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNA. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in NuCana by 28.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,372,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,660,000 after purchasing an additional 742,476 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in NuCana by 16.4% during the first quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 186,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 26,289 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NuCana by 2,256.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 74,457 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of NuCana by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuCana in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.