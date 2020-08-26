James Wilson Sells 3,000 Shares of Sylogist Ltd (CVE:SYZ) Stock

Sylogist Ltd (CVE:SYZ) Director James Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.60, for a total value of C$34,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 240,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,792,120.

CVE:SYZ opened at C$11.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.69. Sylogist Ltd has a 52 week low of C$6.16 and a 52 week high of C$11.90. The company has a market cap of $265.97 million and a PE ratio of 140.00.

Separately, Cormark upped their price target on Sylogist from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to local governments, non-profit and non-governmental organizations, and K-12 education markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions comprises accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

