James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “JAMES HARDI-ADR pioneered the development of fibre cement technology in the 1980’s. They have many product applications including: External siding, trim and fascia, ceiling lining and flooring, partitioning, decorative columns, fencing and drainage pipes. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on JHX. Jefferies Financial Group raised James Hardie Industries from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup cut James Hardie Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised James Hardie Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. James Hardie Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

JHX stock opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. James Hardie Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 1.27.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 6.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 893.1% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 348.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in James Hardie Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

