Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Receives $102.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Jacobs Engineering from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $315,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,518.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $85,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,847,426.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:J opened at $88.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Jacobs Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

