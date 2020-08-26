Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.94.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $83.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.70. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $242.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.63 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,527. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 2,198 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $181,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,450.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at $128,000.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

