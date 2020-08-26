Iungo (ING) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded down 19.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Iungo has a total market capitalization of $22,569.50 and $2.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iungo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and YoBit. In the last seven days, Iungo has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007277 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00043599 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $632.49 or 0.05582592 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003533 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00049586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00031533 BTC.

Iungo Token Profile

Iungo is a token. Its launch date was September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Iungo’s official message board is medium.com/@iungo . Iungo’s official website is iungo.network . The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Iungo Token Trading

Iungo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iungo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iungo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

