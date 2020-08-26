Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Given New $236.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $210.00 to $236.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s current price.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Irhythm Technologies from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised Irhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.56.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $215.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.70 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.76. Irhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $56.24 and a 1-year high of $221.74.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.09. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 50.23%. The business had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Irhythm Technologies will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 59,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.10, for a total value of $10,737,922.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 11,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.66, for a total value of $1,246,474.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,554 shares of company stock worth $22,015,503. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Irhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Irhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth $103,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

