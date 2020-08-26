Investors Purchase High Volume of Urban Outfitters Put Options (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 4,576 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 967% compared to the average volume of 429 put options.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -520.00 and a beta of 1.30. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.39.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $803.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.64 million. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $230,020.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 12.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,598,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,202,000 after acquiring an additional 599,759 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $7,610,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 233.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 688,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,482,000 after acquiring an additional 482,064 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 39.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,327,089 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,898,000 after acquiring an additional 375,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 46.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,583,000 after acquiring an additional 371,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on URBN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

