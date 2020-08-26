Investors Purchase High Volume of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Put Options (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 10,077 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 653% compared to the average daily volume of 1,339 put options.
HPE stock opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.60, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.85 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.
