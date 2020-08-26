Investors Purchase High Volume of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Put Options (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 10,077 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 653% compared to the average daily volume of 1,339 put options.

HPE stock opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.60, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.85 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

