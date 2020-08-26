Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $380.00 at Bank of America

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $320.00 to $380.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on INTU. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.71.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $336.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $303.91 and its 200 day moving average is $280.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $86.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $337.37.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 33.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 11.1% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.7% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 192,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,321,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 293,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,465,000 after buying an additional 21,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 26.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.