Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $355.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $308.00 to $355.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on INTU. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.41.

INTU opened at $336.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $303.91 and its 200 day moving average is $280.29. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $337.37.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 50.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

