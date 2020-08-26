Intesa Sanpaolo Spa (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Receives $14.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo Spa (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISNPY. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

OTCMKTS ISNPY opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average is $11.60.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

