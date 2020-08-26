International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) rose 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.42 and last traded at $37.27. Approximately 3,014,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 3,243,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.18.

IP has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Get International Paper alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average of $35.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.98%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of International Paper by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 1,555.6% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of International Paper by 278.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile (NYSE:IP)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.