Insider Selling: Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Director Janice Chaffin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.56, for a total value of $1,057,800.00.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $216.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.92. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $216.64.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Synopsys by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 162,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,978,000 after acquiring an additional 23,297 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $77,863,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,150,000 after buying an additional 74,968 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Synopsys from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub cut Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Synopsys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Synopsys from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.64.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.