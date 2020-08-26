Insider Selling: IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) SVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total transaction of $892,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $179.70 on Wednesday. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $104.56 and a 12 month high of $181.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $561.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on IDEX from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 0.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in IDEX by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in IDEX by 6.8% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 93,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,851,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in IDEX by 3.6% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

