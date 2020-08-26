Insider Selling: GrowGeneration Corp (OTCMKTS:GRWG) President Sells 93,000 Shares of Stock

GrowGeneration Corp (OTCMKTS:GRWG) President Michael Salaman sold 93,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $1,803,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,288,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,984,034.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

OTCMKTS GRWG opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.29. The company has a market cap of $711.36 million, a P/E ratio of -71.05 and a beta of 1.90. GrowGeneration Corp has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $22.88.

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on GRWG shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GrowGeneration currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.07.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 252,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 18,141 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 1,349.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at about $961,000. Institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates retail hydroponic stores. It offers farming soil, hydroponic equipment, lighting, plant nutrients, and various other products. The company serves home growers of organic vegetables and fruits, do-it yourselfers, and growers in the cannabis related markets.

