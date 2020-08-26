Insider Selling: CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Sells 51,970 Shares of Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 51,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $1,417,221.90.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Wednesday, August 19th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $652,859.09.

On Monday, August 17th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $646,376.12.

On Thursday, August 13th, Langley Steinert sold 51,970 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $1,453,600.90.

On Monday, August 10th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $686,714.60.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Langley Steinert sold 24,010 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $734,706.00.

On Friday, August 7th, Langley Steinert sold 77,955 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $2,371,391.10.

On Monday, August 3rd, Langley Steinert sold 24,010 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $715,738.10.

On Friday, July 24th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $600,034.89.

On Monday, July 27th, Langley Steinert sold 46,267 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $1,165,928.40.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $295,947.90.

CARG stock opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. CarGurus Inc has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $40.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 67.87, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.64.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 7.73%. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 265,982.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,443,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,819 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 56.3% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 5,691,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,262 shares during the last quarter. StackLine Partners LP bought a new stake in CarGurus in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,447,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in CarGurus by 16.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,628,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,554,000 after purchasing an additional 953,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in CarGurus by 395.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,015,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,236,000 after purchasing an additional 810,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CARG shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.