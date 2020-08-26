Insider Buying: Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME) Insider Buys 1,923 Shares of Stock

Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME) insider Deena Shiff purchased 1,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$26.00 ($18.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,998.00 ($35,712.86).

The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 127.87. Pro Medicus Limited has a 12-month low of A$14.50 ($10.36) and a 12-month high of A$38.39 ($27.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$26.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$24.15.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a boost from Pro Medicus’s previous Final dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Pro Medicus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.39%.

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions worldwide. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

