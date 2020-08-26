Insider Buying: OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) CEO Buys 28,000 Shares of Stock

OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) CEO James F. Oneil bought 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $17,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 596,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,689.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE OEG opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.61. OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.32.

Get OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . during the second quarter worth about $876,000. Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new position in OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . during the second quarter worth about $498,000. Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000.

OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . Company Profile

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, and the commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems in the United States and United Kingdom. It manufactures and delivers a range of technologies, including environmental monitoring, gas metering, process control, telemetry, gas sampling, and bio methane monitoring to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.