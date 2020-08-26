Insider Buying: Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) Director Buys 6,000 Shares of Stock

Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $12,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Flotek Industries stock opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23. Flotek Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.69.
Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 178.19% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. The company had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter.
About Flotek Industries
Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in then United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.
