Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Inovalon from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Inovalon from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.70.

NASDAQ INOV opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. Inovalon has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 346.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Inovalon had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inovalon will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Inovalon news, COO Jason Capitel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $289,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 596,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,500,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 49.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Inovalon by 0.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

