Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) to report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ earnings. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.32 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 15.74%.

IEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th.

IEA stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.76. The firm has a market cap of $105.56 million, a P/E ratio of 76.67 and a beta of 0.84.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.