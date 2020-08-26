Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €25.50 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IFXA. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €21.66 ($25.48).

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

