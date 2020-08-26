INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Indivior PLC operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing medications and treatment for alcohol addiction, opioid overdose, cocaine intoxication and co-occurring conditions, such as schizophrenia. The Company markets and promotes SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Film, SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Tablet, and SUBUTEX (buprenorphine) Sublingual Tablet, each buprenorphine-based treatment for opioid. Indivior PLC is based in United States. “

Get INDIVIOR PLC/S alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on INVVY. ValuEngine raised shares of INDIVIOR PLC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of INDIVIOR PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup raised shares of INDIVIOR PLC/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of INDIVIOR PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of INVVY stock opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. INDIVIOR PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36.

About INDIVIOR PLC/S

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, opiate overdose, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

Featured Article: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on INDIVIOR PLC/S (INVVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for INDIVIOR PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDIVIOR PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.