Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Incyte from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.86.

Incyte stock opened at $95.31 on Tuesday. Incyte has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $110.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of -104.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.36. Incyte had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Incyte will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $79,533.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,976.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total transaction of $66,221.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,304,461.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 249,214 shares of company stock valued at $26,426,924. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Incyte by 276.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,543,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,190 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Incyte by 66.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,938,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,579,000 after acquiring an additional 776,209 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Incyte by 54.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,239,000 after acquiring an additional 753,967 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 97.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,932,000 after acquiring an additional 379,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Incyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,396,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

