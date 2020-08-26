Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) vs. Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Financial Review

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) and Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inari Medical and Antares Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inari Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Antares Pharma $123.86 million 3.58 -$2.03 million ($0.01) -267.00

Inari Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Antares Pharma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.2% of Antares Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Antares Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Inari Medical and Antares Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inari Medical 0 3 1 0 2.25 Antares Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00

Inari Medical presently has a consensus target price of $61.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.10%. Antares Pharma has a consensus target price of $5.63, indicating a potential upside of 110.67%. Given Antares Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Antares Pharma is more favorable than Inari Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Inari Medical and Antares Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inari Medical N/A N/A N/A Antares Pharma 4.04% 10.58% 4.15%

Summary

Antares Pharma beats Inari Medical on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inari Medical Company Profile

There is no company description available for Inari Medical Inc.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults. Its injection products also comprise Epinephrine Injection USP for treating Anaphylaxis; Makena auto injectors to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby; ZOMAJET and Twin-Jector EZ II Needle-free Injectors to administer human growth hormone for patients with growth retardation. In addition, the company develops disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; and QuickShot auto injectors. It has strategic alliances with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd., AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Pfizer Inc. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

