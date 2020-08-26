Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Trading Down 17.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s share price was down 17.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after BidaskClub downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.29. Approximately 933,677 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 234% from the average daily volume of 279,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Immunic from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

In related news, COO Manfred Groeppel sold 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $82,377.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Vitt sold 6,300 shares of Immunic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $92,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Immunic during the second quarter worth about $2,400,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Immunic during the second quarter worth about $2,121,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunic during the second quarter worth about $1,663,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Immunic during the second quarter worth about $1,491,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in Immunic during the second quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06. The stock has a market cap of $276.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 3.30.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.28). As a group, research analysts predict that Immunic will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

