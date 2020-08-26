Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Ichor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ichor from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ichor from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Get Ichor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. Ichor has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.13 million, a PE ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average is $25.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $221.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.60 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ichor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 17,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $533,852.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,578,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $3,210,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,360,167.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 327,496 shares of company stock valued at $10,168,540. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 2.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 2.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Ichor by 13.3% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.