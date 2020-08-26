Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 834.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at $66,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $91,338.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,736.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.13.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $158.94 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $147.14 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.81.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($2.86). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

