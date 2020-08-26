Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HTHT. BidaskClub raised Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. BofA Securities raised Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.62.

Huazhu Group stock opened at $42.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Huazhu Group has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.68 and a beta of 1.55.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($3.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($2.22). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,380,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,940,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,245,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,947 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,934,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,921,000 after purchasing an additional 384,428 shares during the period. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,070,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,635,000 after purchasing an additional 32,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

