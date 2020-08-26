HP (HPQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

HP (NYSE:HPQ) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 295.77% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect HP to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HP stock opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.96. HP has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $747,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,729.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Insiders have acquired 80,500 shares of company stock worth $1,249,835 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Cfra dropped their price target on HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on HP from $22.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on HP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

