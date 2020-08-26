Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Stock Price Up 5.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $82.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Howard Hughes traded as high as $58.75 and last traded at $58.09. Approximately 512,372 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 485,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.07.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HHC. TheStreet cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Monday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.
In other Howard Hughes news, General Counsel Peter F. Riley sold 14,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $856,323.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,037 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 1,749,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $102,600,563.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.61.
Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.81. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Corp will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.
About Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC)
The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.
