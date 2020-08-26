Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Stock Price Up 5.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $82.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Howard Hughes traded as high as $58.75 and last traded at $58.09. Approximately 512,372 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 485,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.07.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HHC. TheStreet cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Monday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

In other Howard Hughes news, General Counsel Peter F. Riley sold 14,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $856,323.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,037 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 1,749,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $102,600,563.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 243.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 24,715 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 1,415.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 76,212 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 76.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 55,741 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 91.5% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.61.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.81. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Corp will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

