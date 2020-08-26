Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Honda Motor in a report released on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honda Motor’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. Honda Motor had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HMC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. CLSA raised shares of Honda Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. DZ Bank cut shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of HMC stock opened at $25.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. Honda Motor has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $29.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.81%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Honda Motor by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Honda Motor by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

