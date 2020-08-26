Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,714,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634,375 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Honda Motor worth $69,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the first quarter worth $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Honda Motor by 53.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Honda Motor by 10.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Honda Motor by 34.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. CLSA raised shares of Honda Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Honda Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of HMC opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.69.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 2.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.81%.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

