Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hoegh LNG Partners LP is a provider of floating LNG services under long-term contracts. The Company owns and operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) which act as floating LNG import terminals, and LNG carriers which transport the LNG to its markets. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HMLP. Barclays raised shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Danske cut shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

HMLP stock opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $17.28. The company has a market cap of $344.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The shipping company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. Hoegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 20.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hoegh LNG Partners will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 29th. Hoegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Hoegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $1,309,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 142,220 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,862,313 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,120,000 after acquiring an additional 79,207 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 93,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 40,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,948 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 38,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Hoegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

