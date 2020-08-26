HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) Receives $1.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.14.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on HighPoint Resources from $0.25 to $0.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in HighPoint Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in HighPoint Resources by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50,492 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in HighPoint Resources by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 30,164 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in HighPoint Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in HighPoint Resources by 401.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

HPR opened at $0.35 on Friday. HighPoint Resources has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 306.03%. On average, analysts expect that HighPoint Resources will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

