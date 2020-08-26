Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Trading Up 6.6%

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.25 and last traded at $27.20. Approximately 773,485 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 473,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.51.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HIBB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BofA Securities raised shares of Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $449.68 million, a P/E ratio of -27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.09.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $269.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.45 million. Hibbett Sports had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth about $123,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 635.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 75.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 18.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

