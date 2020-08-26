Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Trading Up 6.6%

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.25 and last traded at $27.20. Approximately 773,485 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 473,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.51.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HIBB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BofA Securities raised shares of Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $449.68 million, a P/E ratio of -27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.09.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth about $123,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 635.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 75.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 18.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter.
Hibbett Sports Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIBB)
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.
