Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) updated its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.30-1.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.30-$1.34 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.40.
Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of -186.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.
About Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.
