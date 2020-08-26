Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Earnings Results

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:HPE opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.60, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

HPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

