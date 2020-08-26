Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has increased its dividend payment by 98.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.60, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.40. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.85 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

