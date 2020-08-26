HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.19 Per Share (OTCMKTS:HEGIY)

HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

HEGIY stock opened at $41.22 on Monday. HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $31.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day moving average of $40.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.80.

About HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers box tissue papers, first-aid products, enema, skin care and cleansing products, baby skin care products, sanitary napkins and pantiliners, kitchen towels/papers, pocket handkerchiefs, preservation bags/paper, toilet rolls, adult and baby diapers, and wet tissues.

