Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Rating Lowered to Sell at B. Riley

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was downgraded by research analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $11.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 31.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HP. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.69.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $16.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.33. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.04.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.31. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $317.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 253,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 43,414 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter valued at about $4,593,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3,429.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 51,711 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

