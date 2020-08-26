Hecla Mining (HL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/11/2020 – Hecla Mining had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Hecla Mining had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.25 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2020 – Hecla Mining was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hecla Mining Company is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in five world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada. “

8/5/2020 – Hecla Mining was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/5/2020 – Hecla Mining was upgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/29/2020 – Hecla Mining was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Hecla Mining was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hecla Mining Company is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in five world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada. “

7/17/2020 – Hecla Mining was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $2.50.

7/15/2020 – Hecla Mining was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hecla Mining Company is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in five world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada. “

7/14/2020 – Hecla Mining was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.70 price target on the stock.

7/6/2020 – Hecla Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of HL stock opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -45.25, a PEG ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.42 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -7.69%.

In related news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 35,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $208,600.00. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 75,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $450,750.00. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hecla Mining by 35.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

