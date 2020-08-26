Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthequity from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Healthequity from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.57.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $54.66 on Tuesday. Healthequity has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,822.00, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.80.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.32 million. Healthequity had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthequity will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthequity by 50.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Healthequity by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Healthequity by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 60,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 11,837 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Healthequity during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Healthequity by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

