Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 630.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 116,580 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENPH. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 282.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 51,600.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at $58,000. 55.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENPH traded up $2.57 on Wednesday, reaching $75.93. 1,472,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,413,741. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 1.13. Enphase Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $77.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.24 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 34.22%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,606 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $454,458.50. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 109,778 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $5,825,918.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 445,400 shares in the company, valued at $23,637,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,450,680 shares of company stock worth $120,907,532 over the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $48.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.62.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

