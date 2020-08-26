HeadHunter Group (HHR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 27th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $11.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. HeadHunter Group’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HHR stock opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. HeadHunter Group has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $27.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.63.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HHR shares. BCS lowered HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of independent states (CIS) region. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae (CV) database and job postings platform providing job seekers and employers with human resource value-added services (HR VAS).

