Head-To-Head Survey: Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) and 3D Systems (NASDAQ:DDD)

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) and 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Splunk and 3D Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Splunk $2.36 billion 13.71 -$336.67 million ($1.44) -141.40 3D Systems $629.09 million 1.01 -$69.88 million ($0.39) -13.51

3D Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Splunk. Splunk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 3D Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Splunk and 3D Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Splunk 0 4 30 0 2.88 3D Systems 1 4 1 0 2.00

Splunk presently has a consensus target price of $204.53, indicating a potential upside of 0.45%. 3D Systems has a consensus target price of $9.40, indicating a potential upside of 78.37%. Given 3D Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 3D Systems is more favorable than Splunk.

Risk and Volatility

Splunk has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3D Systems has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Splunk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of 3D Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Splunk shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of 3D Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Splunk and 3D Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Splunk -20.56% -17.40% -6.08% 3D Systems -13.84% -11.75% -7.32%

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M. Swan, Michael J. Baum and Robin K. Das in October 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names. It also develops, blends, and markets various print materials, such as plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental, and Class IV bio-compatible materials. In addition, the company provides digital design tools, including software, scanners, and haptic devices, as well as products for product design, mold and die design, 3D scan-to-print, reverse engineering, production machining, metrology, and inspection. Further, it offers 3D Sprint and 3DXpert, a proprietary software to prepare and optimize CAD data and manage the additive manufacturing processes, which provides automated support building and placement, build platform management, and print queue management; and 3D virtual reality simulators and simulator modules for medical applications, as well as digitizing scanners for medical and mechanical applications. Additionally, the company provides warranty, maintenance, and training services; on-demand manufacturing solutions; and software and precision healthcare services. It primarily serves companies and small and midsize businesses in medical, dental, automotive, aerospace, durable good, government, defense, technology, jewelry, electronic, education, consumer good, energy, and other industries through direct sales force, as well as partner channels and distributors. 3D Systems Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

