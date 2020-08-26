Head to Head Survey: Capstone Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CAPS) and GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (OTCMKTS:GWPH)

Capstone Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CAPS) and GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Capstone Therapeutics and GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- -12.56% -7.71% -6.42%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Capstone Therapeutics and GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- 0 3 10 0 2.77

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a consensus target price of $190.67, suggesting a potential upside of 84.67%. Given GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- is more favorable than Capstone Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.3% of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.8% of Capstone Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Capstone Therapeutics has a beta of 214.56, meaning that its stock price is 21,356% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capstone Therapeutics and GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Therapeutics $2.00 million 0.38 -$380,000.00 N/A N/A GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- $311.33 million 10.30 -$9.02 million ($0.24) -430.21

Capstone Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-.

Summary

Capstone Therapeutics beats GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capstone Therapeutics Company Profile

Capstone Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, develops novel peptides and other molecules for helping patients with under-served medical conditions in the United States. It develops Apo E mimetic peptide molecule AEM-28 and its analogs that have completed Phase Ia and Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for lipoprotein metabolism. The company was formerly known as OrthoLogic Corp. and changed its name to Capstone Therapeutics Corp. in May 2010. Capstone Therapeutics Corp. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms. The company also develops and markets Sativex, an oromucosal spray for the treatment of spasticity due to multiple sclerosis. In addition, it develops various product candidates for the treatment of glioblastoma, neonatal hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy, and schizophrenia. Further, the company has license and development agreements with Almirall S.A.; Bayer HealthCare AG; Ipsen Biopharm Ltd; and Neopharm Group. It primarily operates in Europe, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and Asia. GW Pharmaceuticals plc was founded in 1998 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

